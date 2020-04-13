Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Cons Edison Inc (NYSE:ED)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Cons Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $85.84 and $87.15 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Cons Edison Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Cons Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) defies analysts with a current price ($86.21) 10.4% above its average consensus price target of $77.21. The stock should find resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $88.38, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $85.80.

Consolidated Edison, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a variety of energy related products and services. The Company supplies electric service in New York, parts of New Jersey, and Pennsylvania as well as supplies electricity to wholesale customers.

Cons Edison Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $95.10 and a 52-week low of $62.03 and are now trading 39% above that low price at $86.21 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Cons Edison Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Cons Edison Inc in search of a potential trend change.