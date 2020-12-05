Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Comscore Inc (:SCOR)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Comscore Inc (:SCOR) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $2.88 and $3.13 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Comscore Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

comScore, Inc. is a cross-platform measurement company that measures audiences, brands and consumer behavior. The Company combines proprietary digital, TV and movie intelligence with demographic details to quantify consumers multiscreen behavior at scale. comScore aims to assist clients in helping monetize audiences around the world.

There is potential upside of 67.2% for shares of Comscore Inc based on a current price of $2.93 and an average consensus analyst price target of $4.90. The stock should hit resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $3.18, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $2.69.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Comscore Inc have traded between a low of $1.43 and a high of $12.82 and closed yesterday at $2.93, which is 105% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

