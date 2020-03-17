Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Commscope Holdin (NASDAQ:COMM)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Commscope Holdin (NASDAQ:COMM) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $6.64 and $7.11 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Commscope Holdin may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Potential upside of 391.5% exists for Commscope Holdin, based on a current level of $7.02 and analysts' average consensus price target of $34.50. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $12.30 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $13.17.

Commscope Holdin share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $27.00 and a 52-week low of $5.75 and are now trading 22% above that low price at $7.02 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.4%.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end solutions connecting technology and wireless and wired networks. CommScope Holding serves customers worldwide.

