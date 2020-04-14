Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Comfort Systems (NYSE:FIX)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Comfort Systems (NYSE:FIX) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $36.19 and $37.28 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Comfort Systems may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

There is potential upside of 30.9% for shares of Comfort Systems based on a current price of $36.68 and an average consensus analyst price target of $48.00. Comfort Systems shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $40.76 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $45.19.

Over the past year, Comfort Systems has traded in a range of $29.43 to $58.21 and closed yesterday at $36.68, 25% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.3% lower and 1.04% lower over the past week, respectively.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. provides heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system installation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services. The Company's commercial and industrial markets include office buildings, retail centers, apartment complexes, hotels, manufacturing plants, and government facilities.

