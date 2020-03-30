Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Columbia Sportsw (NASDAQ:COLM)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Columbia Sportsw (NASDAQ:COLM) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $66.74 and $70.21 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Columbia Sportsw may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, Columbia Sportsw share prices have been bracketed by a low of $51.82 and a high of $109.44 and closed yesterday at $67.74, 31% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.

Columbia Sportsw has overhead space with shares priced $67.74, or 23.3% below the average consensus analyst price target of $88.31. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $82.52 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $93.48.

Columbia Sportswear Company designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes active outdoor apparel. The Company's products include outerwear, sportswear, rugged footwear, and related accessories. Columbia's products are sold to specialty and department store retailers in the United States and other countries.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Columbia Sportsw. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Columbia Sportsw in search of a potential trend change.