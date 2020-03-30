Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Colony Capital-A (:CLNY)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Colony Capital-A (:CLNY) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $2.17 and $2.35 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Colony Capital-A may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Colony Capital, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in health care, industrial, and hospitality sectors, as well as offers equity and debt management services. Colony Capital serves customers globally.

Colony Capital-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $6.14 and a 52-week low of $1.33 and closed yesterday at 67% above that low price at $2.22 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 7.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.7%.

Colony Capital-A (:CLNY) has potential upside of 222.8% based on a current price of $2.22 and analysts' consensus price target of $7.17. Colony Capital-A shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $3.88 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $4.81.

