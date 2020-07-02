Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Cognizant Tech-A (NASDAQ:CTSH)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Cognizant Tech-A (NASDAQ:CTSH) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $69.48 and $70.75 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Cognizant Tech-A may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation provides custom information technology (IT) consulting and technology services, as well as outsourcing services. The Company focuses on technology strategy consulting, complex systems development, enterprise software package implementation and maintenance, data warehousing, and business intelligence.

Potential upside of 28.6% exists for Cognizant Tech-A, based on a current level of $69.88 and analysts' average consensus price target of $89.85. The stock should find initial support at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $62.59 and further support at its 50-day MA of $62.35.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cognizant Tech-A have traded between a low of $56.73 and a high of $74.85 and are now at $69.88, which is 23% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

