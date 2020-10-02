Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Cognizant Tech-A (NASDAQ:CTSH)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Cognizant Tech-A (NASDAQ:CTSH) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $68.55 and $70.99 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Cognizant Tech-A may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Potential upside of 29.1% exists for Cognizant Tech-A, based on a current level of $69.59 and analysts' average consensus price target of $89.85. Cognizant Tech-A shares have support at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $62.59 and additional support at the 50-day MA of $62.53.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation provides custom information technology (IT) consulting and technology services, as well as outsourcing services. The Company focuses on technology strategy consulting, complex systems development, enterprise software package implementation and maintenance, data warehousing, and business intelligence.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cognizant Tech-A have traded between a low of $56.73 and a high of $74.85 and closed yesterday at $69.59, which is 23% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.23% lower and 0.47% higher over the past week, respectively.

