Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $53.35 and $54.42 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Cognex Corp may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cognex Corp have traded between a low of $39.98 and a high of $59.14 and closed yesterday at $53.79, which is 35% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.1% lower and 0.40% higher over the past week, respectively.

Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX) defies analysts with a current price ($53.79) 7.8% above its average consensus price target of $49.60. The stock should hit resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $54.71, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $48.74.

Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets machine vision systems. The Company's systems are used to automate the manufacture of a variety of discrete items and to assure their quality. Cognex has regional offices located throughout North America, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

