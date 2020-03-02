Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Cno Financial Gr (NYSE:CNO)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Cno Financial Gr (NYSE:CNO) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $17.56 and $17.82 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Cno Financial Gr may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

There is potential upside of 34.8% for shares of Cno Financial Gr based on a current price of $17.59 and an average consensus analyst price target of $23.71. The stock should find resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $18.08, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $16.61.

Cno Financial Gr share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $19.30 and a 52-week low of $14.01 and closed yesterday at 26% above that low price at $17.59 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

CNO Financial Group, Inc. provides insurance products and services to American families and seniors. The Company offers supplemental health and individual life insurance, and annuities. CNO serves middle-income people and senior citizens.

