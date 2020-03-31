Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $59.58 and $61.73 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Cms Energy Corp may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cms Energy Corp have traded between a low of $46.03 and a high of $69.17 and are now at $59.85, which is 30% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.

CMS Energy Corporation is an energy company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas to its customers. CMS Energy also invests in and operates non-utility power generation plants in the United States and abroad.

Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) defies analysts with a current price ($59.85) 19.9% above its average consensus price target of $47.93. Cms Energy Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $62.09 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $64.12.

