Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Citizens Financi (NYSE:CFG)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Citizens Financi (NYSE:CFG) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $19.25 and $19.94 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Citizens Financi may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Citizens Financi share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $41.29 and a 52-week low of $14.12 and closed yesterday at 37% above that low price at $19.29 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.3%.

Potential upside of 154.5% exists for Citizens Financi, based on a current level of $19.29 and analysts' average consensus price target of $49.10. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $25.45 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $33.90.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. provides a full range of commercial banking services for retail and Institutional customers. The Bank offers consumer loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, deposit products, internet banking, and trust services.

