Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Citizens Financi (NYSE:CFG)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Citizens Financi (NYSE:CFG) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $19.31 and $19.65 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Citizens Financi may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Citizens Financi share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $41.29 and a 52-week low of $14.12 and are now trading 39% above that low price at $19.64 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.71% lower and 4.36% lower over the past week, respectively.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. provides a full range of commercial banking services for retail and Institutional customers. The Bank offers consumer loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, deposit products, internet banking, and trust services.

There is potential upside of 150.0% for shares of Citizens Financi based on a current price of $19.64 and an average consensus analyst price target of $49.10. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $25.84 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $33.98.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Citizens Financi and will alert subscribers who have CFG in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.