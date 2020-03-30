Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $38.41 and $40.15 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Cisco Systems may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, Cisco Systems share prices have been bracketed by a low of $32.40 and a high of $58.26 and closed yesterday at $38.82, 20% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.85% lower and 2.28% lower over the past week, respectively.

Cisco Systems has overhead space with shares priced $38.82, or 20.2% below the average consensus analyst price target of $48.62. Cisco Systems shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $43.19 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $48.19.

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP)-based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology (IT) industry and provide services associated with these products and their use. The Company provides products for transporting data, voice, and video within buildings, across campuses, and globally.

