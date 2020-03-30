Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Cirrus Logic Inc (NASDAQ:CRUS)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Cirrus Logic Inc (NASDAQ:CRUS) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $61.71 and $64.82 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Cirrus Logic Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Cirrus Logic, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company. The Company develops audio and voice IC and software solutions for mobile communications, automotive entertainment, and consumer audio applications. Cirrus Logic is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Over the past year, Cirrus Logic Inc has traded in a range of $37.24 to $91.63 and closed yesterday at $61.92, 66% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.3%.

Based on a current price of $61.92, Cirrus Logic Inc is currently 34.0% above its average consensus analyst price target of $40.86. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $62.52 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $72.13.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Cirrus Logic Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Cirrus Logic Inc in search of a potential trend change.