Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Cirrus Logic Inc (NASDAQ:CRUS)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Cirrus Logic Inc (NASDAQ:CRUS) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $75.10 and $77.59 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Cirrus Logic Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, Cirrus Logic Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $37.24 and a high of $91.63 and closed yesterday at $75.60, 103% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.00% higher and 0.66% lower over the past week, respectively.

Cirrus Logic Inc (NASDAQ:CRUS) is currently priced 46.0% above its average consensus analyst price target of $40.86. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $66.03 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $65.47.

Cirrus Logic, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company. The Company develops audio and voice IC and software solutions for mobile communications, automotive entertainment, and consumer audio applications. Cirrus Logic is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

