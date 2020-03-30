Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $159.80 and $167.79 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Cigna Corp may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Cigna Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $224.64 and a 52-week low of $118.50 and closed yesterday at 36% above that low price at $161.29 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.06% lower and 2.84% lower over the past week, respectively.

Cigna Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides group life and health insurance, managed care, retirement products and services, and individual financial services worldwide. The Company also sells individual life and health insurance and annuity products in selected international locations.

Cigna Corp has overhead space with shares priced $161.29, or 24.8% below the average consensus analyst price target of $214.53. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $178.53 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $191.65.

