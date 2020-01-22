Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $153.00 and $153.14 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Chubb Ltd may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Chubb Limited operates as a property and casualty insurance company. The Company provides commercial and personal property, casualty, and personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance, and life insurance to a diverse group of clients.

Chubb Ltd share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $162.44 and a 52-week low of $128.58 and closed yesterday at 18% above that low price at $152.31 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Chubb Ltd has overhead space with shares priced $152.31, or 4.9% below the average consensus analyst price target of $160.13. The stock should find resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $152.87, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $151.15.

