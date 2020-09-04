Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $81.52 and $83.94 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Chevron Corp may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

There is potential upside of 63.8% for shares of Chevron Corp based on a current price of $85.98 and an average consensus analyst price target of $140.81. Chevron Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $89.96 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $111.96.

Chevron Corporation is an integrated energy company with operations in countries located around the world. The Company produces and transports crude oil and natural gas. Chevron also refines, markets, and distributes fuels, as well as is involved in chemical and mining operations, power generation, and energy services.

Over the past year, Chevron Corp has traded in a range of $51.60 to $127.00 and closed yesterday at $85.98, 67% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.56% lower and 1.87% lower over the past week, respectively.

