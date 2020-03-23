Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Cheniere Energy (AMEX:LNG)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Cheniere Energy (AMEX:LNG) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $33.12 and $34.84 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Cheniere Energy may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, Cheniere Energy share prices have been bracketed by a low of $27.06 and a high of $70.49 and are now at $33.60, 24% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.3%.

Potential upside of 101.5% exists for Cheniere Energy, based on a current level of $33.60 and analysts' average consensus price target of $67.69. Cheniere Energy shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $52.66 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $60.67.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. is an energy company focused on LNG-related businesses. The Company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) receiving terminals and liquefied natural gas (LNG) pipelines. Cheniere Energy manages and operates projects in Louisiana and Texas.

