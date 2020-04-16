Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Charter Commun-A (NASDAQ:CHTR)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Charter Commun-A (NASDAQ:CHTR) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $474.54 and $487.93 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Charter Commun-A may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Charter Commun-A have traded between a low of $345.67 and a high of $546.54 and closed yesterday at $496.32, which is 44% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.4% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

Based on a current price of $496.32, Charter Commun-A is currently 22.6% above its average consensus analyst price target of $384.00. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $475.79 and further support at its 200-day MA of $450.87.

Charter Communications, Inc. operates as a cable telecommunications company. The Company offers cable broadcasting, internet, voice, and other business services. Charter Communications serves customers in the United States.

