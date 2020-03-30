Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Charles River La (NYSE:CRL)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Charles River La (NYSE:CRL) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $121.39 and $130.00 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Charles River La may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. provides research tools and support services for drug discovery and development. The Company offers animal research models in research and development for new drugs, devices, and therapies. Charles River Laboratories International serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, hospitals, and academic institutions worldwide.

Based on a current price of $126.23, Charles River La is currently 9.8% above its average consensus analyst price target of $113.92. Charles River La shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $140.47 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $149.34.

Charles River La share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $179.38 and a 52-week low of $95.58 and closed yesterday at 32% above that low price at $126.23 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

