Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Cf Industries Ho (NYSE:CF)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Cf Industries Ho (NYSE:CF) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $40.06 and $40.49 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Cf Industries Ho may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cf Industries Ho have traded between a low of $38.90 and a high of $55.15 and closed yesterday at $40.28, which is 4% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes nitrogen and phosphate fertilizer products globally. The Company offers products in the nitrogen segment includes ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, ammonium nitrate, diesel exhaust fluid, and aqua ammonia. CF Industries Holdings provides phosphate segment are diammonium and monoammonium phosphate.

Cf Industries Ho has overhead space with shares priced $40.28, or 2.8% below the average consensus analyst price target of $41.44. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $45.16 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $46.21.

