Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $68.93 and $69.75 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Cerner Corp may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) is currently priced 6.6% above its average consensus analyst price target of $64.53. Cerner Corp shares should encounter resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $70.01 and support at the 50-day MA of $68.18.

Over the past year, Cerner Corp has traded in a range of $53.08 to $80.90 and is now at $69.11, 30% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

Cerner Corporation is a worldwide supplier of healthcare solutions and services. The Company's solutions are designed to optimize clinical and financial outcomes for healthcare organizations ranging from single-doctor practices, to health systems, to entire countries, for the pharmaceutical and medical device industries, and for the healthcare commerce system.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Cerner Corp and will alert subscribers who have CERN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.