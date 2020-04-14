Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $67.61 and $68.11 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Cerner Corp may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, Cerner Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $53.08 and a high of $80.90 and closed yesterday at $65.72, 24% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

Cerner Corporation is a worldwide supplier of healthcare solutions and services. The Company's solutions are designed to optimize clinical and financial outcomes for healthcare organizations ranging from single-doctor practices, to health systems, to entire countries, for the pharmaceutical and medical device industries, and for the healthcare commerce system.

Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) defies analysts with a current price ($65.72) 1.8% above its average consensus price target of $64.53. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $68.86 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $70.13.

