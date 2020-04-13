Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $67.61 and $68.11 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Cerner Corp may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Cerner Corporation is a worldwide supplier of healthcare solutions and services. The Company's solutions are designed to optimize clinical and financial outcomes for healthcare organizations ranging from single-doctor practices, to health systems, to entire countries, for the pharmaceutical and medical device industries, and for the healthcare commerce system.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cerner Corp have traded between a low of $53.08 and a high of $80.90 and are now at $66.66, which is 26% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) is currently priced 3.2% above its average consensus analyst price target of $64.53. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $68.97 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $70.15.

