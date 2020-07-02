Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $78.75 and $79.68 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Cerner Corp may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) is currently priced 18.3% above its average consensus analyst price target of $64.53. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $73.22 and further support at its 200-day MA of $70.47.

Cerner Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $80.90 and a 52-week low of $54.22 and closed yesterday at 46% above that low price at $78.95 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.9% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

Cerner Corporation is a worldwide supplier of healthcare solutions and services. The Company's solutions are designed to optimize clinical and financial outcomes for healthcare organizations ranging from single-doctor practices, to health systems, to entire countries, for the pharmaceutical and medical device industries, and for the healthcare commerce system.

