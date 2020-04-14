Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $16.74 and $17.77 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Centerstate Bank may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) has potential upside of 92.8% based on a current price of $16.86 and analysts' consensus price target of $32.50. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $19.87 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $23.05.

CenterState Banks Corporation operates as a full-service bank. The Bank provides personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services, as well as offers deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management, and online banking services. CenterState Banks serves customers in the states of Florida and Georgia.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Centerstate Bank have traded between a low of $14.63 and a high of $26.79 and closed yesterday at $16.86, which is 15% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Centerstate Bank on February 26th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $22.57. Since that call, shares of Centerstate Bank have fallen 20.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.