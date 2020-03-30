Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $53.90 and $57.48 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Centene Corp may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-line managed care organization that provides medicaid and medicaid-related programs. The Company offers health plans in several states. Centene also provides specialty services including behavioral health, nurse triage, and treatment compliance.

There is potential upside of 135.0% for shares of Centene Corp based on a current price of $55.10 and an average consensus analyst price target of $129.50. The stock should hit resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $60.16, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $54.39.

Over the past year, Centene Corp has traded in a range of $41.62 to $68.64 and closed yesterday at $55.10, 32% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.11% lower and 1.96% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Centene Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Centene Corp in search of a potential trend change.