Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Cdw Corp/De (NASDAQ:CDW)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Cdw Corp/De (NASDAQ:CDW) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $115.94 and $118.06 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Cdw Corp/De may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Over the past year, Cdw Corp/De has traded in a range of $90.53 to $146.09 and closed yesterday at $119.19, 32% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

CDW Corporation of Delaware provides information technology products and services. The Company offers hardware, software, computer peripherals, cloud computing, mobile devices, network communication, and security solutions. CDW serves business, government, education, and healthcare customers throughout North America.

Cdw Corp/De (NASDAQ:CDW) defies analysts with a current price ($119.19) 28.8% above its average consensus price target of $84.90. Cdw Corp/De shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $123.20 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $135.78.

