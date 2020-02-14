Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $138.66 and $139.62 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Caterpillar Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Over the past year, Caterpillar Inc has traded in a range of $111.75 to $149.96 and is now at $138.85, 24% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

Caterpillar Inc has overhead space with shares priced $138.85, or 19.5% below the average consensus analyst price target of $172.48. The stock should hit resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $142.85, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $133.43.

Caterpillar Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets construction, mining, and forestry machinery. The Company also manufactures engines and other related parts for its equipment, and offers financing and insurance. Caterpillar distributes its products through a worldwide organization of dealers.

