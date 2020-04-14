Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Catchmark Timb-A (NYSE:CTT)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Catchmark Timb-A (NYSE:CTT) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $7.13 and $7.58 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Catchmark Timb-A may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

There is potential upside of 89.3% for shares of Catchmark Timb-A based on a current price of $7.45 and an average consensus analyst price target of $14.10. Catchmark Timb-A shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $8.61 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $10.22.

Over the past year, Catchmark Timb-A has traded in a range of $5.13 to $12.54 and closed yesterday at $7.45, 45% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company engages in timberland ownership and management, without ownership of any forest products and other manufacturing operations. CatchMark Timber Trust serves customers in the United States.

