Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Casella Waste (NASDAQ:CWST)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Casella Waste (NASDAQ:CWST) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $41.60 and $43.55 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Casella Waste may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Casella Waste (NASDAQ:CWST) is currently priced 30.9% above its average consensus analyst price target of $29.00. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $44.90 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $48.86.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Casella Waste have traded between a low of $32.07 and a high of $56.14 and closed yesterday at $41.99, which is 31% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. provides integrated and non-hazardous solid waste services throughout the Eastern United States. The Company offers collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services, generates steam, and manufactures finished products utilizing recyclable materials.

