Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Caretrust Rei (NASDAQ:CTRE)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Caretrust Rei (NASDAQ:CTRE) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $22.31 and $22.70 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Caretrust Rei may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

CareTrust REIT, Inc. acquires, owns, and leases real estate properties related to the Healthcare sector and senior housing living situations.

In the past 52 weeks, Caretrust Rei share prices have been bracketed by a low of $18.98 and a high of $25.52 and closed yesterday at $22.68, 19% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

Based on a current price of $22.68, Caretrust Rei is currently 27.7% above its average consensus analyst price target of $16.39. The stock should hit resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $22.79, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $21.76.

