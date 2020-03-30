Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Cardtronics Pl-A (NASDAQ:CATM)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Cardtronics Pl-A (NASDAQ:CATM) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $21.10 and $23.17 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Cardtronics Pl-A may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Cardtronics plc operates as a cash machine provider. The Company installs, repairs, maintains, and operates automated teller machines in convenience stores, petrol forecourts, motorway service areas, train stations, food and drink outlets, shopping centers, cinemas, sporting clubs, and leisure outlets in the United Kingdom.

Over the past year, Cardtronics Pl-A has traded in a range of $18.98 to $47.41 and closed yesterday at $22.34, 18% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.9%.

Potential upside of 27.6% exists for Cardtronics Pl-A, based on a current level of $22.34 and analysts' average consensus price target of $28.50. Cardtronics Pl-A shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $34.70 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $37.19.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Cardtronics Pl-A on February 14th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $42.53. Since that call, shares of Cardtronics Pl-A have fallen 47.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.