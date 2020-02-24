Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $59.50 and $60.39 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Cardinal Health may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Cardinal Health has overhead space with shares priced $59.72, or 5.0% below the average consensus analyst price target of $62.88. Cardinal Health shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $53.76 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $49.03.

Cardinal Health, Inc. provides complementary products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers. The Company's services include pharmaceutical distribution, health-care product manufacturing, distribution and consulting services, drug delivery systems development, pharmaceutical packaging, automated dispensing systems manufacturing, and retail pharmacy franchising.

Over the past year, Cardinal Health has traded in a range of $41.03 to $60.69 and closed yesterday at $59.72, 46% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.8% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

