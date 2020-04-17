Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $50.55 and $51.34 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Campbell Soup Co may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) defies analysts with a current price ($51.11) 10.4% above its average consensus price target of $45.77. Campbell Soup Co shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $48.02 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $46.35.

In the past 52 weeks, Campbell Soup Co share prices have been bracketed by a low of $35.27 and a high of $57.54 and closed yesterday at $51.11, 45% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

Campbell Soup Company, with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded convenience food products. The Company's core divisions include soups and sauces, biscuits and confectionery, and foodservice. Campbell's distributes its products worldwide.

