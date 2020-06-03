Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Camden Prop Tr (NYSE:CPT)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Camden Prop Tr (NYSE:CPT) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $112.39 and $115.01 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Camden Prop Tr may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Camden Property Trust is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company owns and operates multifamily apartment communities. Camden Property Trust serves customers in the United States.

Based on a current price of $113.90, Camden Prop Tr is currently 19.5% above its average consensus analyst price target of $91.69. Camden Prop Tr shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $110.95 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $108.96.

Over the past year, Camden Prop Tr has traded in a range of $96.69 to $120.73 and closed yesterday at $113.90, 18% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.19% higher and 0.46% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Camden Prop Tr. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Camden Prop Tr in search of a potential trend change.