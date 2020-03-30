Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $10.42 and $11.23 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Callaway Golf Co may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Callaway Golf Co have traded between a low of $4.75 and a high of $22.33 and closed yesterday at $10.92, which is 130% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.79% lower and 6.91% lower over the past week, respectively.

Callaway Golf Co has overhead space with shares priced $10.92, or 44.6% below the average consensus analyst price target of $19.72. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $16.59 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $18.60.

Callaway Golf Company designs, develops, and markets golf clubs. The Company manufactures titanium drivers, fairway woods, irons, wedges, and various putters. Callaway serves customers both domestically and internationally.

