Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Calif Water Srvc (NYSE:CWT)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Calif Water Srvc (NYSE:CWT) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $53.09 and $54.13 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Calif Water Srvc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

California Water Service Group is the parent company of several water utility companies. The Company provides regulated and non-regulated water utility services to customers in California, New Mexico, and Washington.

Over the past year, Calif Water Srvc has traded in a range of $45.23 to $57.48 and closed yesterday at $53.10, 17% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

Calif Water Srvc (NYSE:CWT) defies analysts with a current price ($53.10) 27.8% above its average consensus price target of $38.33. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $52.45 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $52.37.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Calif Water Srvc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Calif Water Srvc in search of a potential trend change.