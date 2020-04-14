Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Calif Water Srvc (NYSE:CWT)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Calif Water Srvc (NYSE:CWT) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $51.99 and $54.00 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Calif Water Srvc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, Calif Water Srvc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $39.74 and a high of $57.48 and closed yesterday at $52.87, 33% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

California Water Service Group is the parent company of several water utility companies. The Company provides regulated and non-regulated water utility services to customers in California, New Mexico, and Washington.

Based on a current price of $52.87, Calif Water Srvc is currently 27.5% above its average consensus analyst price target of $38.33. The stock should discover initial support at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $52.30 and subsequent support at its 50-day MA of $51.54.

