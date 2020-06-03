Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Calgon Carbon (NYSE:CCC)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Calgon Carbon (NYSE:CCC) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $22.17 and $22.95 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Calgon Carbon may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, Calgon Carbon share prices have been bracketed by a low of $10.75 and a high of $23.66 and closed yesterday at $22.48, 109% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 2.0% while the 200-day MA has risen 1.0%.

Calgon Carbon (NYSE:CCC) is currently priced 3.2% above its average consensus analyst price target of $21.75. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $19.83 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $17.08.

Calgon Carbon Corporation manufactures and markets products and services employed for separation, concentration, and purification of liquids and gases. The Company serves customers around the world in a variety of areas, including drinking water and wastewater treatment, environmental remediation, industrial process applications, chemical manufacturing, refining, and air purification.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Calgon Carbon and will alert subscribers who have CCC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.