Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $17.28 and $17.48 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Cabot Oil & Gas may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Cabot Oil & Gas share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $27.65 and a 52-week low of $15.61 and are now trading 11% above that low price at $17.32 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.1%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is an independent oil and gas company that develops, exploits, and explores oil and gas properties located in North America. The Company holds interests Appalachian Basin, onshore Gulf Coast, including south and east Texas and north Louisiana, the Rocky Mountains and the Anadarko Basin as well as in the deep gas basin of Western Canada.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) has potential upside of 68.8% based on a current price of $17.32 and analysts' consensus price target of $29.24. The stock should hit resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $20.58, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $17.10.

