Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Builders Firstso (NASDAQ:BLDR)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Builders Firstso (NASDAQ:BLDR) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $17.98 and $19.22 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Builders Firstso may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Builders Firstso (NASDAQ:BLDR) has potential upside of 38.4% based on a current price of $18.35 and analysts' consensus price target of $25.40. Builders Firstso shares should encounter resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $21.08 and support at the 50-day MA of $16.64.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. manufactures and distributes building products to professional homebuilders.

Over the past year, Builders Firstso has traded in a range of $9.00 to $28.43 and closed yesterday at $18.35, 104% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.08% higher and 4.49% lower over the past week, respectively.

