Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $45.29 and $46.67 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Brown & Brown may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Brown & Brown, Inc. and its subsidiaries provide a range of insurance and reinsurance products and services. The Company also provides risk management, employee benefit administration, and managed health care services. Brown & Brown operates offices across the United States.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) is currently priced 43.8% above its average consensus analyst price target of $25.53. Brown & Brown shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $43.54 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $37.65.

Over the past year, Brown & Brown has traded in a range of $28.61 to $48.69 and closed yesterday at $45.45, 59% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.7% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.

