Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $38.09 and $38.73 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Brown & Brown may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Brown & Brown, Inc. and its subsidiaries provide a range of insurance and reinsurance products and services. The Company also provides risk management, employee benefit administration, and managed health care services. Brown & Brown operates offices across the United States.

Over the past year, Brown & Brown has traded in a range of $29.62 to $48.69 and is now at $38.15, 29% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) is currently priced 33.1% above its average consensus analyst price target of $25.53. Brown & Brown shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $38.27 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $41.81.

