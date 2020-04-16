Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Brooks Automatio (NASDAQ:BRKS)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Brooks Automatio (NASDAQ:BRKS) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $32.10 and $33.49 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Brooks Automatio may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Brooks Automatio (NASDAQ:BRKS) has potential upside of 12.0% based on a current price of $32.29 and analysts' consensus price target of $36.17. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $33.07 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $37.82.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Brooks Automatio have traded between a low of $21.19 and a high of $50.35 and closed yesterday at $32.29, which is 52% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.22% lower and 1.07% lower over the past week, respectively.

Brooks Automation, Inc. delivers automation solutions to the global semiconductor and related industries. The Company's hardware, factory and tool management software, and professional services can manage every wafer, reticle, and data movement in the Fab. Brooks helps semiconductor manufacturers optimize throughput, yield, and cost reduction.

