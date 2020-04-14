Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Brookdale Sr (NYSE:BKD)
SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Brookdale Sr (NYSE:BKD) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $3.40 and $3.71 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Brookdale Sr may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.
Potential upside of 148.4% exists for Brookdale Sr, based on a current level of $3.69 and analysts' average consensus price target of $9.17. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $4.85 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $6.88.
In the past 52 weeks, Brookdale Sr share prices have been bracketed by a low of $1.47 and a high of $8.80 and closed yesterday at $3.69, 151% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.
Brookdale Senior Living Inc. operates senior living facilities in the United States. The Company offers its residents access to a full continuum of services across all sectors of the senior living industry. Brookdale Senior operates independent living and assisted living facilities, continuing care retirement communities, and a skilled nursing.
