Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Brookdale Sr (NYSE:BKD)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Brookdale Sr (NYSE:BKD) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $3.45 and $3.70 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Brookdale Sr may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Brookdale Sr have traded between a low of $1.47 and a high of $8.80 and are now at $3.46, which is 135% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.5%.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. operates senior living facilities in the United States. The Company offers its residents access to a full continuum of services across all sectors of the senior living industry. Brookdale Senior operates independent living and assisted living facilities, continuing care retirement communities, and a skilled nursing.

Potential upside of 164.9% exists for Brookdale Sr, based on a current level of $3.46 and analysts' average consensus price target of $9.17. Brookdale Sr shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $4.92 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $6.89.

