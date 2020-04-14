Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Broadridge Finl (NYSE:BR)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Broadridge Finl (NYSE:BR) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $103.33 and $105.90 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Broadridge Finl may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Broadridge Finl have traded between a low of $81.90 and a high of $136.99 and closed yesterday at $102.59, which is 25% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. provides technology-based outsourcing solutions to the financial services industry. The Company offers a broad range of solutions that help clients serve their retail and institutional customers across the entire investment lifecycle, including pre-trade, trade, and post-trade processing.

There is potential upside of 17.0% for shares of Broadridge Finl based on a current price of $102.59 and an average consensus analyst price target of $120.00. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $105.79 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $120.92.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Broadridge Finl. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Broadridge Finl in search of a potential trend change.